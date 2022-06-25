'The Clothes Get...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up About His Married Life With Natasha Dalal

It has been more than a year since Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple tied the knot in January last year in an intimate ceremony. Now, the actor has finally opened up about how his life has changed after getting married to Natasha.

During an interview, Varun mentioned that there are times when his and Natasha's clothes get exchanged.

“Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it’s Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you’re sharing your lives together. But it’s totally okay," Varun was quoted as saying by India Today.

Further, the actor said that when he was a kid he decided not to get married. However, his life was changed upside down ever since Natasha walked in.

“So, as a kid, I never thought I would get married actually. I never thought I would be that kind of person who gets married and does stuff like that. But then Natasha came into my life, and she just got this fudgy, comfortable feeling that it felt like somebody added pillow on your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me, that’s marriage," he added.

Varun's wedding was a private affair and consisted of close family members. Meanwhile, on Varun's work front, the actor is currently enjoying audience reaction to his latest release 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. The movie also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli among others in the lead. Apart from that, the actor has been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. Varun will make his appearance in Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon.