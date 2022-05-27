New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series The Broken News. Ever since the announcement of the series, there has been much curiosity and the trailer has finally dropped now. Apart from Sonali Bendre, the web series stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar, and it revolves around three journalists.

Sharing the trailer, Sonali wrote, "Aaj ki B̶r̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ Broken News mein… our trailer is out now!! As I’ve said before, I’m so excited to share this with you all. Amina and her story brought me back on set again, doing what I love and for that, I will always be grateful."

Sonali also thanked the team of The Broken News for their generosity and talent. She wrote, "To the entire team, @jaideepahlawat, @shriya.pilgaonkar, @sanjeeta11, @taarukraina and @indraneilsengupta …. Our captain @vinaywaikul and our creative collaborators @gosamm, @pragatideshmukh and @nimishalok and everyone at @bbcstudiosindia and @zee5… thank you for your generosity and your talent…. what an amazing experience this has been!".

Sonali's fans are excited to see her back on screen. One person wrote, "fab to have u back on screen. what a fabulous journey", meanwhile another person commented, "It's so good to see you on the screen again! And you continue to inspire so many of us!".

The story revolves around two rival news networks Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. In the trailer, we see the clash between the heads of these news channels, Amina Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre) and Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). We also see Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar), who struggles in her work because of these journalists. The series is the official adaptation of the British series ‘Press’.

The Broken News will stream on Zee5 from June 10, 2022, and it is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav