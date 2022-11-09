The Big Reveal:Deepika Padukone’s Mysterious Glimpse In The Extended OTT Version of Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva conspired several rumors for a long time regarding the casting of the film, where the trilogy film will see Deepika Padukone playing the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother as Amrita.

As the movie entered the theatrical market, rumors were spread like fire about Deepika Padukone playing the role of Shiva’s mother as several fans took to social media claiming to see a brief glimpse of her on screen.

The blurred video sparked huge rumors on all social media platforms asking director Ayan Mukerji about the blink-and-miss appearance of the actress. The director formally replied, “Do we have her in part one? I think you have imagined it.” However, when a still image from the film was shown to him, he quoted, “I think, it was in that particular screen. Also, the image is so dark, I can’t see the face of this actor.”

Recently, the makers of Brahmastra Part 1:Shiva released the film on Disney+Hotstar, where the extended clip was also added to the film. In this viral scene, it can be seen Amrita is holding her baby Shiva in her hands. Fans have shared this clip in slow motion which reveals the face to be of Deepika Padukone, where it is publicly confirmed that she is all set to play the role of Amrita in Brahmastra 2.

However, there is no official statement from the actors and makers of the film, but the mini slow-version clip on Disney+Hotstar created a wave of trending comments regarding this issue.

Ayan Mukerji has already stated the film to be a creative trilogy, where Brahmastra Part 1:Shiva was released on 9th September 2022, entering the Rs 400 Crore club. The film was termed to be the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and the 21st highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also had Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo role. Also, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.