New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is making his TV debut with Colors TV upcoming show The Big Picture. The actor will be hosting this unique visual-based quiz show wherein the contestants' visual memory and knowledge will make them win a hefty cash prize. The airing date of the show is not announced, however, the actor has revealed the registration date for the contestant to participate in this quiz show. The registration process will start today, July 17, at 9:30 pm.

Taking to Instagram handle, Ranveer dropped a video wherein he can be seen introducing the show and informing the users about the registration date. He captioned the video as "Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aapse #TheBigPicture ke manch par!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

How to register for The Big Picture?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming quiz show will start the registrations from July 17 and 9:30 pm, and from hereon for the next 10 days(July 26) new questions will be flashed on your TV screens at the same time. Each question will be valid for 24 hours from the time of its announcement. The viewers can register by logging onto Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app, after that follow the below steps to take part in this unique quiz show:

Step 1: Answer the questions by filling up required details via Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app.

Step 2: The one who answers all the questions correctly will be shortlisted for the next round. The shortlisted contestants will be informed about the online test, and they would have to log in via mobile number. To clear the second round only 20 seconds will be given to shortlisted candidates to answer 20 visual based questions with 4 options.

Step 3: After answering all the 20 questions, the candidate will be directed to a new page wherein they have to upload their introductory video based on the given parameters by the makers.

Step 4: Shortlisted candidates who successfully pass the online test will be called for an interview in the mentioned cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Those who manage to clear the interview will be able to participate in the show with Ranveer Singh.

