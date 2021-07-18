The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first question which is a picture of a personality who leads a leading company. Read on to know how to participate

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV The Big Picture hosted by Bollywood's superstar Ranveer Singh has opened the registration with its first question on Saturday. The visual-based quiz show will go on air soon, wherein the contestants' visual memory and knowledge will make them win a cash prize. The channel will be flashing the new questions every day till July 26, and people will get 24 hours to answer each question.

The first question was unveiled yesterday on the Colors TV channel at 9:30 pm. The first question is a picture of a personality who leads a leading company in India. To ease the task, they have given four options, out of which only one is correct. Taking to Instagram, Colors posted the video on their official handle for those who missed the question. It captioned the video as "The Big Picture Yahan dekhoge jitna, jeetoge utna! Toh dekhiye #TheBigPicture ke pehle sawaal ko gaur se aur apna jawaab dene ke liye register kijiye Voot app, Voot.com ya MyJio aap par"

Here have a look:

So those who are interested to participate in this unique quiz show can give their answer via Voot.com, Voot app or Myjio app. (Click here to know the step by step process)

After giving the right answer to all the questions, participants will be called for the second round, where they will get only 20 seconds to answer 20 visual-based questions. After clearing this round, participants will be directed to a new page wherein they will have to upload their introductory video on the given parameters.

Those who will be able to complete all these rounds will be then, called for an interview in cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. After clearing all these rounds, candidates will be able to participate in the main show with Ranveer Singh.

So buckle up your seatbelts to win a hefty cash prize by just answering the questions based on the pictures.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv