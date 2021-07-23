The Big Picture: In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen asking the name of a lady (shown in the image) who is the chief scientist of a global organisation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV is coming up with a new rewarding show, 'The Big Picture: Tasveer Se Taqdeer Tak', featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as a host. The registration for the visual-based quiz show has been started, and the everyday channel unveils one question. This will continue till July 26, Monday, after which lucky candidates will be eligible for the further rounds.

On Thursday, makers shared the sixth question and the time period to answer the question is only 24 hours. So those who missed the question yesterday, here we are with the sixth question that can take you to the next round.

Taking to the Instagram, Colors dropped a video wherein Ranveer Singh can be seen asking the name of a lady (shown in the image) who is the chief scientist of a global organisation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease down your task, makers have given four options that will help you in picking up the right answer.

So, those who know the answer can log in via the Voot app, Voot.com or on the MyJio app to register their answer along with their details. Once you filled in all the personal details correctly, the question will appear on the screen. Select the right option and click submit. (Click here to know complete registration process)

Colors captioned the video as "The Big Picture: Sabhi kaam chodkar focus kijiye iss sawaal par, kyunki yeh bana sakta hai aapki taqdeer! Jaldi se kijiye register on Voot App, voot.com ya MyJio App par aur dijiye iss aasan se sawaal ka jawaab."

After answering all the questions, lucky candidates will be informed about the second round, wherein they have to answer 20-visual based questions in just 20 seconds.

After gaining immense success on the silver screen, Ranveer Singh has stepped into his seniors' shoes and by turning his interest towards the small screen. This will be his debut show, wherein he will be hosting the unique visual-based quiz show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv