New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Colors TV upcoming show The Big Picture, which will be hosted by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, is inching closer to close the registration after July 26, 2021. The makers of the show every day are dropping one visual-based question to select the contestants for the further rounds. Those who will be able to qualify for all three rounds will be able to share the stage with the Simmba actor.

On Saturday, the Colors channel dropped the eighth question for the viewers. So those who missed the question, here we have brought you the question so that you don't miss the golden opportunity to win the hefty cash price. Taking to Instagram, Colors shared a video wherein Ranveer Singh can be seen asking viewers about the location of the monument on the reverse side of the note given in the picture.

Here have a look:

So, if you know the answer, then register your answer before Colors drop the ninth question tonight at 9:30 PM. Register your answer via the Voot app, Voot.com, or MyJio app. Viewers can also register via SMS on 56161 along with your details. (Click here to know complete registration process)

Talking about The Big Picture, it is a unique quiz show based on the concept of visual memory and knowledge. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual-based questions to win the grand prize. Along with this, they will be given three lifelines that they can use when they are stuck or confused. Not just this, the contestants can participate in the show while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Meanwhile, Ranveer expressed his excitement on his TV venture and said, "In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv