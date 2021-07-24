The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh can be seen asking the viewers to identify the Country of the footballer who suffered a cardiac arrest in a match against Finland in a Euro 2020 match.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's debutant shows The Big Picture, Tasveer Se Taqdeer Tak, is going to start soon. However, before that, the makers of the show are busy selecting the candidates to participate in the visual-based quiz show. The makers are currently conducting a quiz show on the entry-level wherein one question is being telecasted on Colors TV every day. In this, the viewers have to identify the picture and answer the question via the Voot app, Voot.com or MyJio app. Those who give the correct answer will qualify for the next round, and this is how they can reach the main show.

So those who missed their seventh question telecasted on Friday night on Colors channel, here we are to ease down your task. Taking to Instagram, Colors shared the video wherein Ranveer Singh can be seen asking the viewers to identify the Country of the footballer (shown in the image) who suffered a cardiac arrest in a match against Finland in a Euro 2020 match. The makers have also given four options to ease down your task.

Here have a look below:

So, if you know the answer, hurry up as the clock is ticking, register your answer via the Voot app, Voot.com, on the MyJio app, or you can SMS on 56161 along with your details. (Click here to know complete registration process)

Colors captioned the video as " The Big PictureTaqdeer jagaaiye aur jaldi se iss sawaal ka dijiye jawaab!Par pehle register kijiye Voot app, Voot.com, MyJio app par ya SMS kijiye apna answer on 56161."

Here have a look at the video:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films in his kitty that are slated to release in 2021-22, namely Sooryavanshi (special appearance), 83, Jayeshbhai Jordar and Cirkus. He has also kick-started the shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

