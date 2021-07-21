The Big Picture: The fourth question is for all the cricket lovers as in the given picture Ranveer Singh is asking what does the 'signal' indicates.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's TV debut show The Big Picture is in the news ever since it unveiled the first question for people to participate in the upcoming show. So far, the makers have asked three questions, and the time period to answer all these questions have ended. On Tuesday, makers asked the fourth question, and to answer this, people have got 24 hours before they flash the fifth question tonight at 9:30 PM.

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV dropped the fourth question for all the users who were unable to watch the question on television yesterday. The fourth question is for all the cricket lovers as in the given picture makers are asking what does the 'signal' or 'hand sign' indicates in the world of cricket. It captioned the video as "Jaldi se dijiye apna jawaab kyunki time ho gaya hai apni taqdeer badalne ka. Apna jawaab dene ke liye, pehle register kijiye Voot app, Voot.com ya MyJio app par aur fir submit kijiye apna jawaab."

So, those who know this answer can immediately answer it via the Voot app, Voot.com or on MyJio app. Those who will be able to answer all the questions correctly will be eligible for the further rounds. (Click here to know complete registration process)

The question round will continue till July 26, 2021, after which, candidates who answered all the questions correctly will be informed for the second round, wherein they have to answer 20 visual based questions in 20 seconds. Those who will be able to clear this round will be eligible for the third and final round, that is, the interview.

The Big Picture is a visual-based quiz show wherein contestants can win hefty cash prizes, just by answering the correct answer present on the screen. The show aims to test the contestants' visual perception, knowledge and visual memory.

