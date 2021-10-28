New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If Katrina Kaif has competition in terms of her exceptional dance skills then that is definitely Ranveer Singh. Yes, we aren't kidding, the latter who is known for his energetic performances yet again proved that he can stand out in the crowd and do Katrina's steps better than her.

So basically in the upcoming episode of Ranveer's reality show The Big Picture, he was seen grooving with Katrina kaif as a matter of challenge after filmmaker Rohit Sheety asked the duo to have a face off. What happened next? Well, both Ranveer and Katrina danced their best to prove their mettle in the fun battle. Where Ranveer shook a leg on Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. Katrina tried his hook step from Tatad Tatad from film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Watch the promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Aren't they amazing?

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif appeared as guests in Ranveer's show to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. It also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and will be releasing this Diwali.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer's work front, the actor has quite a few projects in his kitty including 83 which is a film based on the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup victory. Here, the actor will be seen essaying the role of the then captain Kapil Dev.

On the other hand, Katrina has been in news since a while for her link-up rumours with Vicky Kaushal. However, she denied the news recently. Apart from that, on the film front, the actress has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. And one of her much-anticipated projects is Jee Le Zaraa which is a film on female friendship including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra.

So guys, coming back to their fun face-off what are your thoughts on it? Who according to you danced better? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal