New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, Ranveer Singh is back with the fifth question of his upcoming TV show The Big Picture, a visual-based quiz show. So far, makers have dropped four questions, and we hope you all have answered them correctly. On Wednesday, makers dropped the fifth question and the time period to answer the question is only 24 hours.

Those who were unable to watch the question yesterday on Colors TV, here we have brought you the question so that you don't miss the chance to participate in this unique quiz show. Taking to Instagram, Colors TV dropped a video wherein Ranveer Singh can be seen asking his fifth question from the people.

This question is related to India's one of the biggest festivals that take place in the southern region. In the given picture, Ranveer is asking about the city where that festival is celebrated, and to ease down your task, makers have given four options that will help you in picking up the right answer.

Here have a look:

The official Colors Insta handle captioned the video as "Nazrein hatne na dena iss tasveer par se, yeh pahuncha sakta hai aapko #TheBigPicture ke manch par. Jawaab dene ke liye Voot App, voot.com aur MyJio App par register kare aur kheliye taqdeer ka khel."

Check out the video:

Those who know the correct answer immediately registered via the Voot app, Voot.com or on the MyJio app, and send your answer with your correct details. Those who will be able to answer all the questions correctly will be eligible for the further rounds. (Click here to know complete registration process)

The question round will continue till July 26, 2021, after which, lucky candidates will be informed about the second round wherein they have to answer 20-visual based questions in just 20 seconds.

So pull up your socks and don't miss the golden opportunity to win hefty cash prizes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, rumours are doing rounds that instead of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh is being considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

