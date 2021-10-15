New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's prolific actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make an electrifying entry on the small screen with his hatke quiz show The Big Picture: Tasveer Se Taqdeer Tak. The show, which is just a day away to hit your TV sets, will air on Colors TV channel just before Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15.

In the show, contestants knowledge and visual memory will be tested. They have to answer 12 visual based questions to win the whopping cash prize. Just like other quiz shows, The Big Picture will also give contestants three lifelines to assist them. Not just this, even viewers will be able to play the quiz from the comfort of their homes.

As the show is around the corner, we have brought you detailed information about when, where and how to watch The Big Picture.

The Big Picture: When the show will start?

Ranveer Singh's debut show is starting on October 16, 2021, and will be telecasted every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

The Big Picture: Where and how to watch?

The quiz show will be telecasted as Colors TV channel. If, in case, you don't have a cable connection then, you can enjoy the show on Voot Application, Jio Application and VI Application.



The Big Picture: How to play?

In every episode, Ranveer will ask a question from viewers. Those who give the correct answer will win the huge cash prize.

Earlier, in one of the promos released by Colors TV, we can see Ranveer gifting a pair of running shoes to a contestant. They captioned the video as, "Ranveer ke saath The Big Picture ka anokha quiz show hoga ekdum jhakaas, jab sapne bharengey ek nayi udaan."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, talking about his television debut, Ranveer in his statement said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

