New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh's first TV show The Big Picture has already started airing. His debut as a television host is making him even more popular on small screen as he has already invited quite a few celebrity guests. And a new bunch of famous faces who are going to make their presence on the reality show are none other than newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Yes, the actress are all set to make their first ever TV presence together onscreen with each other. Excited about making her TV appearance with Janhvi in the quiz show, Sara took to her official social media handle to share a few clicks where she can be seen posing with Janhvi. Where Sara was dressed in a black dress with shimmery zebra print, the latter donned a beige bodycon sequin dress.

The actress captioned her image saying, "Real princesses fix each other’s crowns... Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns... Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns... Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns"

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Sara and Janhvi have quite a few projects in their kitty. Where Sara is waiting for the release of her Aanand L Rai's Atrangi starring Akshay Kumar, Janhvi will next be seen in the same director Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal