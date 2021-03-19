The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan, unfolds the life of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta who changed the face of the whole share bazaar in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan have released the trailer. The film, helmed by Kookie Gulati, unfolds the life of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta who changed the face of the whole share bazaar in India. In the film, Abhishek will be seen essaying the titular role of a stock trader who aims to become India's richest man.

The trailer showcases Abhishek's never-seen-before avatar as Harshad Mehta and how he scammed the stock market for 10-long years, that is, from 1980 to 1990. The film aims to cater an insight into Harshad's life. The Big Bull trailer also features Ileana D'Cruz as Journalist and Nikita Dutta as AB's love interest.

Sharing the trailer, Disney+Hotstar took to their official YouTube handle and captioned it as, "This was not just another scam... it was the mother of all scams! Presenting the official trailer of #TheBigBull?, starring Abhishek. A. Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla and Mahesh Manjrekar in a special appearance. The film is set to releasing on 8th April 2021."

Here have a look:

Even Abhishek shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The Big Bull - Official Trailer This was not just a scam... it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April on @disneyplushotstarvip.#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex"

Last year, a web-series named Scam 1992, helmed by Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta, created a heavy buzz on social media platforms. Pratik, who essayed the role of Harshad, garnered immense appreciation from both critics and audience. Now it will be interesting to watch Abhishek in this role. However, the big question remains will he be able to shackle Pratik's record.

Meanwhile, apart from Abhishek, Nikita and Ileana, the film also stars Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on April 8, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv