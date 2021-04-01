The rap song sung by CarryMinati narrated the journey of Harshad Mehta that how he rose to become the king of the stock market. Scroll down to take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's song here.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull's trailer, its title track is also out and about. Yes, the makers just dropped the rap song of the film online, which is sung by YouTube sensation CarryMinati. The song narrated the journey of Harshad Mehta that how he rose to become the king of the stock market.

In the video, it is seen that how Abhishek Bachchan (whose name in the film is Hemant) reaches the top of the stock market game and gets entitled with the name 'The Big Bull'. This is not the first song of the film, earlier a romantic number named Ishq Namaaze has already been released which showcased the love story of Hemant and his wife.

Sharing the song on social media, Abhishek Bachcha wrote, "The Big Bull - Title Track... Aafat machayi thi isne market mein, har ek note ki boli iski zubaani hai!Naam yaad rakh lo, one and only #TheBigBull!... #TheBigBullTitleTrack out now!"

Before this, the actor also shared the teaser of the song was released a day before. Taking to his Instagram handle he wrote, "Toh taiyaar hain aap log? #TheBigBullTitleTrack, out tomorrow!"

Meanwhile, talking about The Big Bull, the film is based on the story of Harshad Mehta who was an Indian stockbroker and went on to become super-rich after leading the biggest scam in the history of Bombay Stock Exchange.

The Big Bull is set to release on April 8 on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, this is not the only film which narrates the story of Harshad Mehta, earlier also, a web series named Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi was released last year which was also based on the same story.

Talking about The Big Bull, the film has been directed by Kookie Gulati and has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

