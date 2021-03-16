Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle to share the teaser of 'The Big Bull'. The video features Ajay Devgn's voice narrating the story. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The teaser of the much-awaited film of Abhishek Bachchan 'The Big Bull', is out and about. Yes, the film which features a scam journey is all set to release on April 8th. The actor shared the teaser on his social media handle and wrote, "Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex (sic)."

After Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992', 'The Big Bull' is also based on Harshad Mehta's stock market scam which happened between 1980 to 1990. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and in the teaser, he was heard narrating the story. In the voiceover at the back, Ajay said, "Chote gharon main paida hone walon ko aksar bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni alag duniya khadi kar di. The Big Bull, the mother of all scams."

After Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992), now Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Harshad Mehta. Meanwhile, the web series gained a lot of critical acclaim, now all eyes will on this Bachchan starrer.

The Big Bull went on floors in 2019 and was all set to release last year on October 23. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release date was postponed. Now it is expected to be out on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on April 8th this year.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and apart from Abhishek Bachchan, 'The Big Bull' also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in key roles

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal