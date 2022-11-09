The Bengal Scam: Bima Kando OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sonamoni Saha’s Digital Debut

The official trailer for ‘The Bengal Scam: Bima Kando’ was released by the makers a few days ago on social media. Starring Rajatava Dutta, Kinjal Nanda and Sonamoni Saha, the series will premiere on OTT this week.

‘The Bengal Scam: Bima Kando’ has been directed by Abhirup Ghosh. The film's official website of Hoichoi posted the synopsis of the film that read, ”When several people with life insurance policies from the same company die mysteriously, an elaborate scam comes to light.”

‘The Bengal Scam: Bima Kando’ will premiere exclusively on Hoichoi and will start streaming from November 11, 2022.

In an interview with Telegraph India, director Abhirup Ghosh said that the story is a complete masala entertainer. “The story throws light on the vulnerability that comes with poverty and a lack of education and how easily exploitable it is. While the audience watches the despicable acts of the antagonist, one can’t help but be in awe of the character either,” the director said in the interview.

“The Bengal Scam aims to entertain its audiences; it is a potboiler or a masala entertainer, through and through. We have incorporated all the elements — crime, thrill, drama, action and a stellar cast. Hoping the audience will like it,” he further told Telegraph India.

Rajatava Dutta, who plays the lead role in the film told Telegraph India that his character Bidyut is sinister and interesting. “I play Bidyut on The Bengal Scam, the one who orchestrates the entire network of insurance scams that the villages are infested with. Bidyut is a very interesting character with a lot of quirks. There’s a certain nonchalance and humour behind his ruthlessness, which makes him all the more sinister,” added Rajatava.

“He is a staunch believer in astrology and believes in fate, but does not spare a thought before killing someone for his own gain,” Rajatava Dutta said in his interview.

