It remains unclear to what extent 34-year old Pattinson is suffering the COVID-19 symptoms. The recent development has highlighted the industry's struggle to get back to business after pandemic-induced shutdowns.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filming for Matt Reeves' much-anticipated DC film, ‘The Batman’ was halted again after lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported on Thursday. The filming had resumed only earlier this week in north of London, over five months after being shut down amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters quoted a statement by Movie Studio Warner Bros as saying that “a member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for the contagion in Britain . The studio added that the filming has been paused by did not say for how long. Quoting sources, Hollywood Reporter, however, has reported that the person who has tested positive is Pattinson.

The Batman is scheduled to hit the movie theatres on October 1, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to be released in June 2021, but the date was postponed after the production was halted amid the threat of coronavirus. The film still has about three months of material left to shoot.

Last month, Warner Bros had unveiled a teaser trailer of the film starring Pattinson as a haunted cape crusader. Soundtracked by Nirvana’s ‘Something in the way’, the two-minute-twenty-four-second trailer reflects a relatively darker version of the Gotham city, with a slight resemblance to The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan’s style.

This is the first time Tenet actor Robert Pattinson will be playing Batman. The actor, who has avoided major franchises since his Twilight films signed on to play Batman because he found the character's lack of superpowers interesting.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja