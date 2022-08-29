The Archies: Zoya Akhtar Unveils New Poster, Reveals More Details About Film | Watch

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial 'The Archies' has generated a lot of curiosity amongst the audience ever since its announcement. The film will be the Indian musical adaptation of one of the most popular comics 'The Archies'. The filmmaker has shared a new poster of the movie and has also given more details about the movie with the CEO of Archies comics.

Sharing the new poster, the official Instagram account of Tiger Baby Films wrote, "Someone asked to say Ar-cheese. Arriving soon, only on Netflix."

Sharing the conversation of Zoya and Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, Netflix wrote, "They’re here to shake things up. Friendship, love and some much-needed nostalgia from the ‘60s are coming your way with Archies. @zoieakhtar and Jon have a special message for you."

In the video, Mr Goldwater reveals that The Archies' characters were created in 1941 and they live in a fictional town called 'Riverdale'. Zoya further reveals that The Archies will be set in the Anglo-Indian community of India and it is set in the magical and fictional hill station. The movie is set in the 60s.

Sharing the announcement teaser of The Archies, Zoya wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!".

Sharing the poster, Zoya wrote in the caption, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in".

The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023.

Netflix has also announced other projects as well. This includes Monica, O My Darling, Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Jogi, etc. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently released her film 'Darlings' on Netflix. Anushka Sharma will also make her OTT debut with 'Chakda Xpress' on Netflix. Popular series like The Umbrella Academy and S*x Education will also return will the new season.

The other projects are Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.