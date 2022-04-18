New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the director Zoya Akhtar has announced the live adaptation of the Archies Comics, the fans are eager to get more updates about the film. It is reported that Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will make their debut with this film. A few days ago, the pictures from the sets surfaced online, and they showed Suhana, Khushi and Agastya hanging out together. Now, the producer of the film Reema Kagti shared the news on Instagram that the shooting for the film has finally started.

Sharing the photo, Reema wrote in the caption, "#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @netflix_in". Farhan Akhtar shared h=the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Good luck Tiger babies".

Zoya Akhtar also shared the same post and wrote, "Back To The Future. #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @netflix_in @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1".

In November 2021, Zoya Akhtar announced the live adaption of the Archies. “Archie and the crew are about to get down and desi. ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The movie will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Reema Kagti made her debut as a director with the critically acclaimed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), which was followed by Talaash (2012) and the historical sports drama Gold (2018). Meanwhile, Zoya made her directorial debut with Luck by Chance, followed by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Bombay Talkies (2013), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019).

In 2015, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar founded Tiger Baby Films, a film and web studio. Tiger Baby made its debut production with the superhit musical drama Gully Boy. Then, the production house released its first web series, Made in Heaven, on Amazon Prime Video India on 8 March 2019. The Archies will be their third production.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav