New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally after months of speculation, Zoya Akhtar is set to introduce star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda on the big screens. All three-star kids are set to make their acting debut in the film 'The Archies'. On Saturday, the first look of the film was unveiled. The movie will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Zoya Akhtar, who is directing the film also shared the one-minute clip from the film on her Instagram handle. The director has unveiled the cast for her upcoming movie. The one-minute clip consists of a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari, and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the Archies world. The video is filled with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adults want to have in their life.

Sharing the video, Zoya wrote, “Ain’t nothing like old school. Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!"

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

As soon as the post went live, people from the Bollywood industry congratulated these star kids and sent them best wishes for the film. While Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji on the post, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “This has my full heart! Zo zo zo! You are the best! These incredible kids are going to be so so so good,"

Apart from Netflix, Agastya Nanda's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan also shared the post of the film on his Instagram account.

Sharing the poster he wrote, "another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you"

Take a look at Big B's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

About the film 'The Archies'

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is a Comic book character Archie Andrews and his friends, and it is based on friendship, love, youth, and happiness. The movie is a live-action musical and features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Further, the film is backed by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Though the date of the film is yet be to announce, it is confirmed that the film will be released in 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen