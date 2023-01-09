Thattassery Koottam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Ashokan And Dileep’s Malayalam Comedy

The Malayalam comedy film ‘Thattassery Koottam’ is all set to premiere on OTT platforms this week. The film, which released theatrically on November 11, 2022, stars Arjun Ashokan, Ganapathy, Unni Rajan P Dev, Appu, and Anish Gopal in the lead roles.

Directed by popular Malayalam filmmaker Anoop Menon, ‘Thattassery Koottam’ opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film revolved around its protagonist Sanju, who hails from a traditional goldsmith family and falls in love with Athira. A series of unfortunate events lead to his unpredictable changes.

‘Thattassery Koottam’ will be making its digital debut on OTT giant Zee5 this week. The film will be available to stream from January 13, 2023.

The film also marks actor Dileep’s brother Anoop Padmanabhan debut in films. ‘Thattassery Koottam’ also has a cameo appearance by Dileep himself, who will be seen essaying the role of Ganapathy’s brother.

Besides starring in the film in a short role, Dileep has also produced Thattassery Koottam. The movie had reportedly wrapped up shooting before the pandemic in 2020 but got its release postponed several times before it finally hit the theaters in November 2022.

According to reports, Arjun Ashokan has a stellar line up of films. The actor will be seen in films including ‘Thuramukham’, ‘Enittu Avasanam’, ‘Nancy Rani’ and ‘Romancham’. Arjun has also reportedly completed the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Trishanku’, where he will be seen alongside Anna Ben.

Meanwhile in the world of Malayalam film industry, superstar Mohanlal will be seen playing an interesting cameo role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Jailer’. Taking to their social media account, the production house of the film, Sun Pictures, shared a new picture featuring Lalettan AKA Mohanlal.

“Lalettan @mohanlal from the sets of #Jailer! @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial," read their tweet on social media. Take a look:

‘Jailer’ has been helmed by filmmaker Nelson and will reportedly hit the theaters in the summer of 2023.