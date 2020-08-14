Kangana on Friday reacted to celebrity-author Chetan Bhagat’s cryptic tweet which indicated that Sushant’s loss tells him that one shouldn’t be always humble and nice while dealing with ‘snake’ like personalities.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut continues to speak her heart out in the wake of the developments related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Sushant’s death allegedly due to suicide has opened the Pandora box of Mumbai’s Entertainment world’s functioning surrounded by what Kangana calls a ‘movie mafia’ culture.

Kangana on Friday reacted to celebrity-author Chetan Bhagat’s cryptic tweet which indicated that Sushant’s loss tells him that one shouldn’t be always humble and nice while dealing with ‘snake’ like personalities.

“In life, be nice but don't let people walk over you or break you. Fight back and break them,” Chetan Bhagat had written.

You know what his loss tells me, don't always be humble and nice.



When a snake is trying to bite you, don't be humble and nice. Bite his head off, hard. Else the snake will kill you.



In life, be nice but don't let people walk over you or break you. Fight back and break them.
— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 14, 2020

Replying to Chetan’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote that she believes in ‘venting out’ and that’s the reason that she’s alive despite being called crude names.

She wrote: “I do believe in venting out and probably that’s why I am alive today having said that someone like me who never even had a minor depression has been normalised as a psycho, I am ok being called a whore,witch and psycho, venting is not possible if you are shy and image conscious.”

I do believe in venting out and probably that’s why I am alive today having said that someone like me who never even had a minor depression has been normalised as a psycho, I am ok being called a whore,witch and psycho, venting is not possible if you are shy and image conscious. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 14, 2020

The online exchange between Kangana and Chetan Bhagat takes place, days after both of them had opened up about the details of ‘unjust system’ newcomers become the victims of while stepping into Mumbai’s entertainment world.

Chetan had broken down the details of the shocking ordeal he allegedly faced after he was denied the credits in the all-time blockbuster ‘3 idiots’ which was inspired by his 2004-book ‘Five Point Someone’.

Chetan had claimed that the ordeal drove him close to suicide, and as ‘a powerless newcomer’ he was bullied and was deeply affected.

Kangana, too, in a series of Print and Television interviews had lashed out at Bollywood’s big-names for allegedly isolating Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly for the benefits of a privileged few.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14th. Mumbai Police has called it a case of suicide, however, the investigation in the matters continues.

Posted By: Talib Khan