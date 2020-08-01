In a statement, the actress said that she heard gunshots at 11.30 pm on Friday night, adding that she feels that somebody did this to threaten her after her recent comments related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has been raising her voice against nepotism and favouritism in the showbizz industry. The actress on several occasions has raised questions over Sushant's death. However, on Saturday, the 33-year-old actress alleged that gunshots were heard near her Manali house on Friday night.

In a statement, the actress said that she heard gunshots at 11.30 pm on Friday night, adding that she feels that somebody did this to threaten her after her recent comments related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress further said that she believe that it was done to "intimidate her for speaking up about Sushant's death".

"I was in my bedroom. I heard a cracker-like sound at about 11.30 pm. At first, I thought it must be a cracker. And then another shot happened, and I got a little alarmed since that sounded like a gunshot. I called my security in charge immediately... Let's see what this was, and if this is repeated again. I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there's a jungle and a water body there," she said in a statement, as reported by news agency IANS.

"I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister's son -- I don't think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don't have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions," she added.

Meanwhile, the police has deployed security outside Kangana's residence in Manali and has launched an investigation. However, it has not find any evidence of mischief so far.

Kangana has been raising her vioce ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, she had claimed that Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her that late-actor was subjected to "so much humiliation" in the film industry.

"When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up," Kangana had said while speaking to The Times of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma