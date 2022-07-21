'That Was A Surprise For Me': Thor Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi On Thor's Return To MCU

Thor Love and Thunder turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. The movie was loved across the globe. Recently, the director of the film Taika Waititi revealed that he was not sure that Thor will even return on the big screens or to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even the leader of the film Chris Hemsworth himself had no idea that the movie will happen.

Taika said that it came as a pleasant surprise for him when there was an announcement regarding the film.

“Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.” Taika was quoted as saying by the Insider portal.

Ted Lasso fame actor Brett Goldstein also made a surprise appearance in the film. Goldstein appeared in the scene where he was commanded by his father Zeus to chase God of Thunder after the latter is unable to pin him down.

Apart from the director, Thor: Love Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson also expressed her happiness and said how glad she was to see Brett's appearance in the film.

She told Variety, "I saw that at the premiere with everybody else. In the same way that I guess [Taika Waititi] didn’t know Thor was coming back, I did not know that Roy Kent was Hercules. I’m a huge Marvel fan, so I was delighted to have one moment in the movie where I was truly surprised."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Thor and Hercules' in the next Avengers movie. However, there's no official confirmation yet.