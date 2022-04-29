New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the BTS and PSY fans out there! The wait is finally over. Ever since the legendary Kpop star PSY and BTS member Suga announced their collaboration, fans were not able to keep their calm. Now, the song 'That That' from PSY's new album was released today, and Suga has not only lent his voice to the song, but he has also produced the song.

The song 'That That' was released on April 29 on the official YouTube channel of PSY. 'That That' has already received 1 million likes on YouTube within one hour. Listen to the song here.

In the video, PSY can be seen in the cowboy outfit and shows his amazing dance moves as he says goodbye to 2020. Then Suga joins PSY in the video and adds more fun to the song with his rap. Suga looks dapper in the white cowboy outfit and effortlessly matches PSY's dance moves. BTS ARMY is in love with the song and is loving Suga's rap even more. Take a look at some reactions.

ARMYS AFTER YOONGI'S VERSE IN "THAT THAT" pic.twitter.com/HRa1ytIL4G — Carolyne⁷ 🌱 (@mhereonlyforbts) April 29, 2022

A few days ago, PSY and Suga talked about their relationship and their experience of working together. PSY said, "I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach, I think about this quite a bit. He wasn't just my junior in the business but also truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me. How much younger does that make me." Talking about his experience with PSY, Suga said, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav