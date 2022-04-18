New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The poster of Thar, starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, was unveiled a few days ago, and it made the audience curious to know more about the film. The trailer of this film dropped today, and it looks both intriguing and visually stunning. This gritty thriller movie will stream on Netflix from May 6, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mysteries and mirages, twists and turns. In the heart of an unforgiving desert, unfolds a gritty thriller, unlike any other. #TharOnNetflix".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

In the trailer, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik investigate a gruesome murder case. But the situation becomes more complicated when Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who plays the role of the antiques dealer, comes into the picture and has some other intentions. The video ends with Anil Kapoor trying to figure out who is behind the crimes.

The audience seems to love the trailer and is praising it as well. One person wrote, "Cinematography looks incredible. This is exactly what trailer is supposed to be like", meanwhile another person commented, "Harsh Varrdhan man, a fan of his script choices and acting from the 1st Movie. Pure Class".

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016, then went on to star in a critically acclaimed film, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He also starred in the Netflix series Ray.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK and Malang in 2020. He will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

The father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has shared the screen before in AK vs AK, in which they played a fictionalized version of themselves.

Thar is the Netflix original film and will release on May 6, 2022. Apart from Harsh Varrdhan and Anil Kapoor, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC). The dialogues are written by Anurag Kashyap.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav