New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Dia Mirza recently embraced motherhood after giving birth to her first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. Announcing the news of their firstborn, the couple dropped a long post narrating the complications actress had to deal with before the birth of their son.

Ever since then, Dia Mirza's fans have been waiting for the full image of her son Avyaan, and after a long wait, she has fulfilled their wishes. Taking to Instagram, Dia dropped a black and white sketch picture of her and little Rekhi. In the pic, we can see the actress lovingly holding her son in her arms while he takes a nap.

She captioned this adorable pic as "Our story has only just begun Avyaan 🐯🧿15.09.2021"

Along with the pic, she also dropped a long post thanking all the people who took care of toodles in the first four-month of his birth. She wrote, "We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them."

The note continued, "Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home 😇🙏🏻❤️ And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

She concluded her note by thanking her son Avyaan for teaching them humility, grace and the power of prayer. She also thanked her family and friends for being their strength in this challenging time.

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only family and friends as attendees at her Mumbai house. The couple got married in February, and in July, they welcomed their first kid together.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv