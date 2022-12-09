Thanking All Black Women In His Life, Teary-Eyed Trevor Noah Bids Adieu To 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah made his final appearance as the host of The Daily Show on December 8, after seven years of satirizing current events and politics. He began his adieu by thanking the viewers who had watched the programme during his tenure. It marked the end of an era in late night television.

"I'm grateful to you, every single one of you," he told the crowd. "I'm so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said.

Trevor also made a joke about the people who watch the show out of spite, adding that "we still got the ratings."

The 38-year-old then shifted his remarks to an emotional and personal level.

"This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women. I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, 'Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me,'" he said.

Trevor also thanked his mother and "all the African American ladies in my life" before getting tearful.

"I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women," he said while fighting back tears. "Unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f**k around and find out."

Trevor credited previous Daily Show guests, such as Roxane Gay and Tarana Burke, for challenging him and with stimulating him and educating him about the world.

"When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. Black women, in particular, they know what s**t is, genuinely. People will always be shocked like, 'Why do Black women turn out the way they do in America?' Because they know what happens if things do not go the way it should," he said.

The studio audience hung onto every word Trevor uttered as he concluded his address with modesty.

"This has been an honour. Thank you," he said.

On January 17, a number of stand-ins will take Trevor's place on The Daily Show, like Chelsea Handler, Al Franken, Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes. However, a permanent replacement has not yet been named.

Watch the video here: