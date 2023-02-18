Thankam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan's Crime Drama

Thankam is all set to release on OTT after the theatrical run and the movie received appreciation from both the critics and the audience. Starring Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, Thankam will release on Prime Video.

Thankam OTT Release Date:

Thankam will release on Prime Video on February 20.

Sharing the release date, Prime Video India wrote, "experience the story of two gold dealers from Kerala on their journey to Mumbai carrying Gold. #ThankamOnPrime, Feb 20."

experience the story of two gold dealers from kerala on their journey to mumbai carrying Gold ✨#ThankamOnPrime, Feb 20 pic.twitter.com/5jn1CVm5t5 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2023

The star cast was earlier announced with Fahadh Faasil and Joju George, but the production house later revealed that Biju and Vineeth will play the lead role in the film. However, Fahadh Faasil produced the film along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Directed by Saheed Arafath, the movie is written by Syam Pushkaran and the music is composed by Bijibal.

Vineeth was last seen in Mukundan Unni Associates which was praised by the audience and the critics. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role.

While speaking to OTT play about his character, Vineeth Sreenivasan said that his character is highly focused and self-centred.

“Abhi wanted the body language of the character to be minimal. He wanted the communication to mostly be through the eyes and the modulation. For instance, when we talk naturally, there are specific movements in terms of our body language as well as how we shake our heads. Mukundan Unni is highly focused and self-centred, so he doesn’t express anything much. So, his feelings are always contained within him,” he told OTT play.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vineet will be seen in the film '2018', which is based on the 2018 Kerela flood. The movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban and Narain Ram. He will star in Pookkaalam as well.