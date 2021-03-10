Adarsh Gourav is nominated under the Best Actor category for Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav is on cloud nine after he was nominated in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. The 26-year-old actor is nominated alongside international actors, late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) and Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

Adarsh is nominated under the Best Actor category for Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. The film, which is based on a Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, was helmed by Ramin Bahrani. As soon as this news broke out, Adarsh immediately took to his social media handle and announced the good news to his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he thanked his director Ramin Nahrani and wrote, "Holy shit it's really happening! Thank you Ramin for trusting me to play the character that has given me more than anything I've ever experienced Congratulations to the team for two BAFTA nominations!! Best adapted screenplay and Leading actor. Congratulations to all the other nominees too!

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

Actress Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle to congratulate Adarsh for making his place in the BAFTA nominee list. She wrote, "What a proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an ALL INDIAN STAR CAST!! Ecstatic for you @gouravadarsh, you are so deserving of this recognition, and congratulations #RaminBahrani, so well deserved. I feel extremely proud to have been an executive producer on this movie! Let’s get it!!"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Beside the Best Actor category, The White Tiger is also nominated under the Adapted Screenplay category.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv