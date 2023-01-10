'Thank You For Being...': Saba Azad's Wish For Beau Hrithik Roshan Is All Things Love

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday today, that is, January 10, 2023. His fans as well as industry friends have been pouring in birthday wishes for him online. Meanwhile, Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad headed to her social media space and dropped a heartfelt wish marking his 49th birthday.

Saba shared a series of pictures featuring her and her beau Hrithik Roshan's adorable moments together. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”."

"You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways .The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned," she further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

The first pic shared by Saba had a monochromatic picture of Hrithik, while in the second, the duo could be seen posing for a selfie together, and the third pic had Hrithik playing with a little puppy. The fourth pic featured a boomerang video of the couple, while in the fourth pic, Hrithik could be seen having a cheesecake and the other pics also had Hrithik and Sab posing for selfies together.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter will mark India's first aerial action film which will see Deepika and Hrithik sharing the screen space for the first time. Fighter will be broadcast globally and promises to be made with cutting-edge technology. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.