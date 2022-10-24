Thank God vs Ram Setu Box Office Predictions: Akshay Kumar And Sidharth Malhotra's Films' Expected Day 1 Collections

Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Set’ is set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’ at the box-office on October 25. The makers of both the films have zeroed down on the day after Diwali to release their movies.

While there’s equal buzz surrounding both films, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Thank God’ are both completely different in genre, cast and plot.

Cast

‘Ram Setu’ stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles, while ‘Thank God’ stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Director

The Akshay Kumar-starrer has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, ‘Thank God’ has been directed by Indra Kumar.

Plot

‘Ram Setu’ narrates the story of an atheist archaeologist, who turns into a believer and makes it his aim to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

‘Thank God’ will star Sidharth Malhotra as a man who is almost dead after an accident and enters the world of Ajay Devgn’s character in the film where he plays the ‘Game of Life’.

Box Office Predictions

‘Thank God’ is expected to do a business of Rs 10-12 crore at the box-office on Day 1. Akshay Kumar is expected to rank higher with an opening day collection in the range of Rs 12-14 crores.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Mission Majnu’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will release in 2023. Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in filmmaker Raj Mehta’s upcoming drama-comedy film ‘Selfiee’. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which is an official remake of south superstar Suriya’s film on the same name. The film also stars Radhika Madan. Akshay will also star along Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.