Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn As 'Chitragupt', Sidharth Malhotra As 'Common Man' Play Game Of Life | Watch

AJAY DEVGN and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The movie revolves around Ayaan Kapoor who is on the verge of death and he meets Lord Chitragupt, who offers him to play a game of life. Apart from Sidharth ad Ajay, the movie also stars Rakul Preet.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Earlier, the star cast shared their first look from the film on Instagram. Sharing his first look as Chitragupt, Ajay wrote, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! # ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25. @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet."

Sidharth wrote, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! # ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on the 25th of October."

The trailer starts with Ayaan Kapoor (played by Sidharth Malhotra) meeting with an accident. The next moment he finds himself in front of Lord Chitragupt, who tells Ayaan that he is on the verge of death. Lord Chitragupt tells Ayaan all the sins he has to done in life-anger, jealousy, lust and delusion. Lord Chitragupt asks Ayaan to play the game of life or to burn in hell. The concept looks fresh and new and both Sidharth and Ajay can be seen in a different avatars.

On the work front, Sidharth will star in Mission Majnu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will star opposite Disha Patani in the action film Yodha. Both the actors have wrapped up shooting for the film. He has started shooting for Rohit Shetty's directed web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be seen in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan'. He is also shooting for his fourth directorial 'Bholaa', which also stars Tabu.