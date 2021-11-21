New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, starrer Thank God, has finally got its release after a long wait. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is touted as a slice of life comedy film that will make the audience go ROFL. Sharing the merry news, Ajay took to his social media handle and unveiled the date, that is, the film is going to hit the silver screens next year in July end.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022."

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Talking about Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra earlier said that the film is a sweet, contemporary film with a lovely message. He further added, "For me, it is all about the messaging and what the film is trying to say. I assure people that they will be surprised. 'Thank God' talks about gratitude, which is needed today more than ever."

Bhushan Kumar also lauded the script of the film and said, "Thank God is an interesting and entertaining script. I have worked with Ajay sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with the film."

The film will feature Nora Fatehi in a special appearance. Not just this, Manike Mage Hithe fame Sri Lankan singer Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut as a singer in this movie.

For unversed, director Indra Kumar is known for giving several hit films in the '90s, such as Dil, Beta, Ishq and Raja. He is also well known for directing several comedy films, such as Masti, Dhaamal and Total Dhaamal.

