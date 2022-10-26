Thank God Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra And Ajay Devgn-Starrer Falls Far Behind ‘Ram Setu’

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Thank God’ clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’. Both the films released a day after Diwali amid high anticipation.

While ‘Ram Setu’ managed to charm the audiences and scored its first day numbers in double digits, ‘Thank God’ fell far short of the same. According to several reports, ‘Thank God’ collected around Rs. 8 crore on Day 1.

‘Ram Setu’ on the other hand minted around Rs 15-16 crore on Day 1 at the box office. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles along with Akshay Kumar.

‘Thank God’ also stars Rakul Preet Singh, who paired along with Sidharth Malhotra for the second time after their 2018-film ‘Aiyaary’. ‘Thank God’ has been directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, who previously directed superhit comedy films like ‘Masti’ and ‘Dhamaal’ franchise.

According to an official statement by the producers of the film, ‘Thank God’ was appreciated by the audiences on Day 1. “With the entire nation now celebrating their #ThankGod moments, it’s time to #ThankGod for all the love the film has received on its #Day1 #IndraKumar directorial, #AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra and #RakulPreetSingh starrer helms a remarkable impression and collects Rs 8.10 Cr,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in his next thriller film, ‘Mission Majnu’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will release sometime next year. He will also star opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in ‘Yodha’.

On the personal front, it is being rumored that Sidharth Malhotra will soon be tying the knot with rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani. The duo have been dating for a few years now and wll take the plunge in April next year. The two starred together in the Amazon Prime Video film ‘Shershah’ in 2021.