Thank God: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra Film Lands In Trouble For 'Inappropriate Depiction Of Hindu Gods'

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-headlined film ‘Thank God’ has landed in trouble. The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vishvas Sarang wrote a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a ban on the upcoming comedy-drama film.

According to the letter written by the BJP leader to Anurag Thakur, the minister for Information and Broadcasting, the film ‘Thank God’ has showcased an ‘inappropriate depiction of Hindu gods’. No response from the ministry has been received yet.

Helmed by filmmaker Indra Kumar, ‘Thank God’ will see Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra come together on the big screen for the first time. The movie also features ‘Cuttputtli’ star Rakul Preet Singhin a prominent role, and features a special song with Nora Fatehi.

The family entertainer chronicles the story of a common man Ayaan Kapoor, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who finds himself almost dead after meeting with an accident. He then transcends into a world between life and death, where he meets Ajay Devgn’s Chirtagupt. Chitrgupt then plays a game of quiz with Sidharth’s character, which he calls the ‘Game of Life’.

Recently, a song from the film, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, was released, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. The sizzling number saw the duo paired up for the second time, after Sidharth’s 2019-film ‘Marjaavan’. The song has been well received by the audiences.

‘Thank God’ will mark the first time pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, while it will be Rakul’s third collaboration with Ajay Devgn. The duo starred in films like Luv Ranjan’s ‘De De Pyaar De’ in 2019 and in ‘Runway 34’, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan.

‘Thank God’ will be released in cinemas on October 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting in Delhi for his upcoming film ‘Yodha’. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Ajay Devgn was recently seen featuring in cameos in films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’.