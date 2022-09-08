Ajay Devgn Shares First Look As Chitragupt, Fans Say 'Blockbuster Loading' | See Pic

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to enthrall their fans with mind-blowing performances in their upcoming film 'Thank God'. The actor on Thursday (September 8) unveiled the first ever poster of Thank God. Apart from Ajay and Sidharth Malhotra, the movie also features Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped the first ever poster of the film where he can be seen seated on a golden throne wearing a stylish salt-and-pepper beard and black-colored specs. Needless to say, the character of Ajay seems extremely interesting at first glimpse. Apart from sharing the first look, Ajay also shared the release date of the movie.

Sharing the first look, the actor wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! # ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25. @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet."

As soon as the picture went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis as one fan wrote, “Blockbuster loading".

Apart from Ajay, Sid also shared his first look at the movie. Taking to his Instagram, account, the actor dropped the picture and wrote, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! # ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on the 25th of October."

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the movie is backed by T-Series and Maruti International and will hit the big screens on October 25. Ajay and Sidharth-starrer will face a clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer Ram Setu, which is set to hit the big screens on October 24.