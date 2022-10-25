Thank God: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Ajay Devgn's Social-Comedy

AJAY DEVGN and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' has been one of the most anticipated comedy-drama films this month because of its different plot. The movie revolves around Ayaan Kapoor who is on the verge of death and he meets Lord Chitragupt, who offers him to play a game of life.

Apart from Sidharth and Ajay, the movie also stars Rakul Preet. Meanwhile, the movie also clashed with Akshay Kumar's action-adventure film 'Ram Setu'.

If you are planning to watch Thank God in theatres this week, read these tweets and take a look at the audience's reactions.

What an engaging story and brilliant dialogues that you can't make your eyes off of the screen, #ThankGod is such a wonderful movie.@SidMalhotra — चंदू (@Chanduhuu) October 25, 2022

#ThankGod review



Watched thank god 😊.Good light hearted comedy movie which you can enjoy with your families. Proper punch lines, good comic timing,some scenes could had reduced length.

Overall rating 3.5/5#SidharthMalhotra #AjayDevgan #RakulPreetSingh — Akshit Duggal (@AkshitDuggal3) October 24, 2022

I have watched this movie and I liked it so much the best part of the movie is SidMalhotra and the concept was was interesting and @SidMalhotra was so amazing.. #ThankGod — Vaishnavi✷ (@vishhii_12) October 25, 2022

#OneWordReview…#ThankGod: UNBEARABLE

Rating: ⭐️ ½

Expected so much from this collaboration [Ajay Devgan and Shidharth Malhotra ]… Sadly, the flawed writing takes the film downhill.

EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT.👎👎#ThankGodReview — Ashutosh Raj Mehta (@AshutoshRmehta) October 25, 2022

What an amazing movie this one which just made my day.@SidMalhotra & Rakul preet looks so good in this movie and specially their performance#ThankGod — Aishwarya (@Aishwaryagosh) October 25, 2022

To be honest #ThankGod is below average movie

The comic timing of #Siddharthmalhotra is weak#AjayDevgn as CG is Good

but it's not enough us to entertain

the screen play is so fast that's we can't connect with Siddhartha Malhotraa

Sidd is overall decent



Final verdict:⭐⭐🌟 pic.twitter.com/LlVbNsvsPV — Rowdy Ydv (@Nishant188888) October 25, 2022

Sharing the official trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The trailer begins with Ayaan Kapoor (played by Sidharth Malhotra) meeting with an accident. The next moment he finds himself in front of Lord Chitragupt, who tells Ayaan that he is on the verge of death. Lord Chitragupt tells Ayaan all the sins he has to done in life-anger, jealousy, lust and delusion. Lord Chitragupt asks Ayaan to play the game of life or to burn in hell.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will star in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan'. He is also shooting for his fourth directorial 'Bholaa', which also stars Tabu.

He will be seen in Drishyam 2, which is the sequel of his thriller film Drishyam. For the unversed, Drishyam is the remake of the hit Tamil film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. The movie also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in the biographical film Shershaah, which also stars Kiara Advani. He will be seen in Mission Majnu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will star opposite Disha Patani in the action film Yodha. He is also working on his web series debut 'Indian Police Force', which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.