Thank God: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Ajay Devgn's Social-Comedy

Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in the lead role. The movie will clash 'Ram Setu' at the box office.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:42 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

AJAY DEVGN and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' has been one of the most anticipated comedy-drama films this month because of its different plot. The movie revolves around Ayaan Kapoor who is on the verge of death and he meets Lord Chitragupt, who offers him to play a game of life.

Apart from Sidharth and Ajay, the movie also stars Rakul Preet. Meanwhile, the movie also clashed with Akshay Kumar's action-adventure film 'Ram Setu'.

If you are planning to watch Thank God in theatres this week, read these tweets and take a look at the audience's reactions.

Sharing the official trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The trailer begins with Ayaan Kapoor (played by Sidharth Malhotra) meeting with an accident. The next moment he finds himself in front of Lord Chitragupt, who tells Ayaan that he is on the verge of death. Lord Chitragupt tells Ayaan all the sins he has to done in life-anger, jealousy, lust and delusion. Lord Chitragupt asks Ayaan to play the game of life or to burn in hell.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will star in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan'. He is also shooting for his fourth directorial 'Bholaa', which also stars Tabu.

He will be seen in Drishyam 2, which is the sequel of his thriller film Drishyam. For the unversed, Drishyam is the remake of the hit Tamil film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. The movie also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in the biographical film Shershaah, which also stars Kiara Advani. He will be seen in Mission Majnu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will star opposite Disha Patani in the action film Yodha. He is also working on his web series debut 'Indian Police Force', which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

