Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' Trailer To Be Released On This Date; Details Inside

South superstar Vijay Thalapathy is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming action-flick Varisu, which will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. The makers have now officially announced the release date of the eagerly anticipated trailer, which was previously announced to release within the first week of January.

The Kerala distributor of the movie "Varisu" has officially announced that the trailer will arrive on January 2, one day later than originally intended. In an surprising move, the producers wished the fans a happy new year at midnight by releasing a brand-new poster with Vijay.

The upcoming Indian Tamil-language drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The movie stars Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while the music has been composed by Thaman S. The movie's cinematography is being handled by Karthik Palani and editing by Praveen K.L..

The film also has a stellar star cast that includes Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Shaam, Ganesh Venkatraman, Yogi Babu, and Sneha among others. The movie Varisu is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, during Pongal week, clashing with Thunivu.

As Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will also release on January 12, with fans all set to witness one of the biggest Box-Office clashes ever. It is pertinent to note that both Vijay and Ajith are two of most popular South celebrities and fans are crazy about them.