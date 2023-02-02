Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu To Release On Amazon Prime Video On This Date: Reports

The Tamil language family entertainer film, Varisu, which stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, will reportedly be making its digital premiere this month. The film is currently running successfully in theaters and has so far grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Also starring, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Samyuktha, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, and Ganesh Venkataraman in pivotal role, Varisu faced a big clash at the box office against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. The film’s Telugu version Vaarasudu clashed against biggies including Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

According to reports, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer’s OTT rights have been sold to digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for a massive amount. The film will reportedly begin streaming digitally from February 22, 2023. However, no confirmation or denial about the news has so far been made by the makers.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu revolves around a business magnate's youngest son being named the chairman of his father's business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers. Varisu. The film is a family drama and provides wholesome entertainment.

Speaking at the success bash of Varisu held in Hyderabad recently, director Vamshi Paidipally told the media and others present at the venue how he was called a ‘Telugu’ film director, but with this film, he has changed peoples perception. He further thanked Thalapathy Vijay and his fans for the overwhelming response to Vairsu and said, “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this.”

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’. Apart from the Varisu star, the film also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Menon and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead roles and has already begun shooting.