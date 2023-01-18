Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu OTT Rights Sold To THIS Platform For A Jaw Dropping Amount

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest action film, Varisu, seems to be on a roll at the box-office. Despite facing a tough clash against Ajith Kumar’s Varisu, the film managed to collect over Rs 200 crore worldwide within a week of its release.

While fans are storming the theaters to watch Varisu, reportedly the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer’s OTT rights have been sold to a leading digital platform. According to reports, the OTT rights for Varisu have been bought by Amazon Prime Video for a massive amount.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles alongside Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Shyaam, Srikanth and Prabhu. Varisu also features Yogi Babu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, VTV Ganesh, Sriman, Ganesh Venkatraman, Suman, John, Vijay, and Sathish in supporting roles.

Varisu has been written and directed by debutant Tamil director Vamshi Paidipally. Notably, the filmmaker earlier worked in Telugu films. The film’s official plot revolves around Thalapathy Vijay’s Vijay Rajendran, whose foster father passes away under mysterious circumstances. Vijay’s circumstances are altered, and he now finds himself in charge of a multi-billion-dollar corporate empire. Between this voyage and the one that followed, he is confronted with several sins and tragedies. How he tackles this new role, and the responsibilities that come with it forms the rest of the narrative.

Varisu released theatrically on January 11, 2023 ahead of the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2023. The film released in Telugu language with the name ‘Vaarasudu’ and has been made on a massive budget of approximately Rs 280 crore.

Recently, at the success bash of Varisu, director Vamshi Paidipally got emotional and thanked Thalapathy Vijay and his fans for the overwhelming response to his film. “This is the hope that Thalapathy Vijay sir had on me. Dil Raju sir and the Varisu team had faith in me. Thanks to the Tamil people for making that hope a reality today. Vijay fans have given this success together. I salute you for this,” Vamshi Paidipally was quoted as saying.