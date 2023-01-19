Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu And Ajith Kumar's Thunivu To Release On OTT On The Same Day: Reports

Thunivu and Varisu will be releasing on On OTT next month. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar set the box-office on fire with their mega clash at the box-office last week. The South actors released their films, Varisu and Thunivu respectively, and have both successfully managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

While fans of the superstars are now awaiting the release of their films on OTT, according to reports, both Varisu and Thunivu will be releasing on digital streaming platforms on the same date.

With both Varisu and Thunivu currently running successfully in theaters, the makers of the Tamil superhit films are negotiating the OTT releases. But according to a report in Filmy Beat, the information regarding the OTT date and platform of Varisu and Thunivu have been leaked.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Thunivu OTT rights have reportedly been bought by Amazon Prime Video. As for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, OTT giant Netflix has bought the exclusive rights to the Tamil money heist film.

The report further added that makers of both Thunivu and Varisu are planning to release their films on the same date. Though nothing has been officially confirmed or denied by the makers, it is being reported that the tentative date of release of these films is February 10, 2023.

Varisu stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Yogi Babu, Srikanth Meka and Shaam. The film has been helmed by debutant Tamil director Vamshi Paidipally and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Thunivu featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, with Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veera, Darshan, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by H. Vinoth and marks Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with the director.

Thunivu and Varisu clashed at the Telugu box office with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.