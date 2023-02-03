Thalapathy Vijay’s Thalapathy 67 OTT Rights Acquired By THIS Platform

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Thalapathy 67, has already landed a deal with a leading OTT giant for his film’s digital streaming rights. The announcement was made by the production house of the film Seven Screen Studio.

Taking to their social media account, the production house behind Thalapathy 67’s film announced the film will be streaming digitally on OTT giant Netflix. The film’s satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV.

“Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga Happy to announce that @SunTV is the satellite partner of #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss,” the tweet by Seven Screen Studio read.

According to reports, the official title of the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, will be unveiled on February 3 at 5 PM. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy.

Thalapathy 67 is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks their collaboration after their 2021- film Master. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, who will be starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay for the fifth time after Kuruvi, Ghilli, Thiruppachi and Aathi.

The official launch of Thalapathy 67 was held in Chennai on Wednesday with Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand present at the venue.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen in the family entertainer Varisu. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shaam, Samyuktha, Sangeetha Krish, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, and Ganesh Venkataraman in pivotal roles and has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

According to reports, Varisu’s OTT rights have been sold to digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The rights have reportedly been acquired for a massive amount. Varisu will begin streaming on OTT from February 22, 2023. The film has so far grossed over Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box-office.