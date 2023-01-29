Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Vijay Set For His Directorial Debut; Netizens Cheer For Him With Excitement

South megastar Thalapathy Vijay's stardom is unarguably one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the Tollywood industry. The actor is currently dancing to the success of his film 'Varisu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna where he stood out to be one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil film fraternity.

Married to his wife Sangetha, the couple is blessed with a boy and girl, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha respectively. The actor's eldest kid, Jason Vijay is currently in the US, pursuing a course in filmmaking where the star kid is all set to make his directorial debut.

According to an interview with Sun TV in 2022, the 'Varisu' actor revealed that his son is interested in the line of direction and not acting where he already has got several offers from the top directors of South Indian cinema welcoming the child for collaboration, however, Jason is currently preparing for his directorial debut in a short film.

SAC - Director , #ThalapathyVijay - Actor , Now Sanjay - Director.



Director Jason Joseph Sanjay 💥 pic.twitter.com/D2zqz9xkHm — Shankar (@Shankar018) January 27, 2023

In a released video on the internet, Jason Vijay can be seen directing a short film with his classmates at the university, where the netizens seemed to be highly excited for this little star to dream and grow big and wished him to be like his grandfather SA Chandrasekhar, a renowned director from the Tollywood world.

For the unversed, Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren revealed that he wants to cast Jason Vijay in his upcoming campus film. The latter was highly impressed with the narration, however, he has already set his heart in the world of direction and not acting.

On the other hand, talking about the 'Varisu' actor's work, the superstar was recently seen in Vamshi Paidipally's creation 'Varisu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which was a family entertainer and a blockbuster hit. Next, he has 'Thalapathy 67' on the list. The details of his upcoming project are to be announced soon.