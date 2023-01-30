Thalapathy Vijay's Pan India Film 'Thalapathy 67' With Lokesh Kanagaraj To Release On THIS Date: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently basking in the mega success of his latest release ‘Varisu’, is gearing up for his next film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’. With such anticipation surrounding the release of the Tamil superstar’s next big release, the makers of Thalapathy 67 have reportedly locked its OTT release date.

Thalapathy 67 is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently directed Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster Tamil film, Vikram. According to reports, the film is eyeing a release date of October 19, 2023.

The reports further suggest that director Lokesh Kanagaraj started shooting for the film in Chennai recently. The cast and crew of Thalapathy 67 will reportedly be traveling to Kashmir in the first week of February for a long shooting schedule of over 60 days.

Reports are rife that a special promo teaser of Thalapathy Vijay from Thalapathy 67 will be released this week, on February 3.

The cast of Thalapathy 67 includes Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Vikram, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Nivin Pauly, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand and Mansoor Ali Khan. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly keen on making Thalapathy Vijay a pan-India hero and achieve the success he did with Kamal Haasan’s Vikran in 2022.

Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed how he wishes to bring together all leading stars of the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) films so far - including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi, in the final installment of the franchise. The filmmaker added that with more installments being planned in the crime cinema film franchise, his ideal project is not going to happen anytime soon.

The filmmaker further added that many more popular names from the South film industry will be joining his cinematic universe in the upcoming installments of the film. As for Thalapathy 67, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that more details regarding the film will be revealed in announcements on February 1, 2 and 3.