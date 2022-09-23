Thalapathy Vijay To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Director Atlee's Post With 'Pillars' Sparks Buzz

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' has been in the news ever since its announcement. Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars south cinema superstar Nayanthara. Director Atlee recently celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and called it the best birthday ever. Atlee also shared the pictures with the superstars and can be seen posing with them.

Sharing the picture with the two actors, Atlee wrote, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay."

Atlee has collaborated with Vijay for many films including Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Meanwhile, Jawaan will be Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration. As per several reports, Vijay Sethupathi will also be a part of Jawaan.

However, many fans speculated that Vijay might star in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan after seeing the picture of the trio.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, an 'elaborate set' has been prepared in order to portray the mega-action scene and Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by 200 women. These women have been crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai. The report further claims that the action sequel will take a week time period to get completed. However, an official announcement regarding the matter is still awaited.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. John Abraham was recently asked about the film and he said that the team is still in the dubbing process. He said, "Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film." He further added, "I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film."

Moreover, Shah Rukh will reportedly have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. According to a report by Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan will soon start shooting for the film. "Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month," a source close to the project was quoted saying by the Times Of India.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki' as well. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu.