Thalapathy Vijay Sets The Stage On Fire At Audio Launch Of His Upcoming Film ‘Varisu’ | Watch

The highly anticipated audio launch of Vijay Thalapathy's 'Varisu' took place on December 24 in Chennai, where the event turnout was extremely successful and the biggest highlight of the mega event was the leading man himself.

Thalapathy Vijay's unexpected inspirational speech left every spectator in awe as he won the hearts of the audience with his intelligence and witty words. Later on, Vijay took the success of the event to his Twitter handle, where he shared an electrifying video of himself in attendance with the audience.

As Thalapathy Vijay is not very active on social media, he does update his about his professional releases to fans, where he shared a selfie video where the audience in the back can be roaring cheers at him at the event.

Capturing most of the venue, the crowd addressed him as he pointed his camera towards them where Vijay also wrote in Tamil, "En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum" (which translates 'To those who reside in my heart').

The 'Varisu' audio launch was a huge success, where he also expressed his love and gratitude towards his fans and thanked them deeply for their constant support. Collaborating with director Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Pouring his words of wisdom, he also indirectly spoke about his film's box office clash with Ajith Kumar's family comedy 'Thunivu', where he addressed that he is only competing with himself since the beginning of his career.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the much-awaited film of Vijay Thapalathy revolves around a man forced to take over his father's business after an unfortunate incident. Alongside him, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as his lady love in the film.

Backed up by producer Dil Raju, the film is under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Already three songs from the film are released, and the film is all set to slate the theaters on Pongal 2023.