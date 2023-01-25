Thalapathy Vijay Dating THIS South Actress Amid Divorce Rumors With Wife Sangeetha? Here's What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently on a high post the super success of his latest film Varisu, has been caught up in a controversy. The actor, who recently sparked divorce rumors with wife Sangeetha, is now rumored to be dating a leading south Indian actress.

According to reports, all is not well between Thalapathy Vijay and his wife of 22 years, Sangeetha. While the superstar’s team neither confirmed nor denied any such news, it is now being reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s growing fondness for another lead south actress is the reason behind a rift in his marriage.

Social media has been buzzing with the news of Thalapathy Vijay dating a popular South actress whose name starts with ‘seven’ letters. A report in Zoom TV Entertainment cited, “many users associate this with the actress Keerthy Suresh, who co-starred with the actor in Bairavaa and Sarkar. The fact that her name is seven letters long added fuel to the fire.”

As soon as the reports went viral, Thalapathy Vijay fans flooded social media with hashtag ‘#JusticeForSangeetha’. One user wrote, “Vijay scold Sangeeta as tevidiya many times..always put her down!! how u expect her to live with him.. Dignity!!”

Reportedly, the rumors of Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce began after his Wikipedia page stated that the ‘Master’ star and his wife are planning to get divorced. The page also stated that the duo are parting ways with mutual consent. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, there is no truth to such reports. “The rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started,” a report in Pinkvilla wrote citing a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s latest release Varisu continues its successful run at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 250 crore worldwide and has become one of Thalapathy Vijay’s highest grossing films in the recent times.

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shaam in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and marks the director’s Tamil film debut.