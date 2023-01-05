Thalapathy Vijay And Wife Sangeetha Heading For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage? ‘Varisu’ Star’s Team Reacts

Thalapathy Vijay, who is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming actioner, ‘Varisu’, left his fans stunned after the reports of him heading for a divorce with wife Sangeetha surfaced all over social media. The duo have been married for over 22 years now and have been leading a low key life.

The reports fuelled after Sangeetha missed the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’. Her absence from director Atlee’s wife’s baby shower ceremony also ignited the reports.

Reportedly, the rumors began after Thalapathy Vijay's Wikipedia page stated that the ‘Master’ star and his wife are planning to get divorced. The page also stated that the duo are parting ways with mutual consent.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, there is no truth to such reports. “The rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started,” a report in Pinkvilla wrote citing a source as saying.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay spoke about why he hasn’t given any interview in the past 10 years. Speaking to Sun TV, the south superstar said that the last time he gave an interview, it turned out to be harsh.

Thalapathy Vijay also clarified that it’s not like he doesn’t have time for an interview. “No, not like that. I have free time for interviews but things didn’t work out. About 10 years ago I had given an interview during which he felt that his words were misinterpreted. I spoke something which turned out to be harsh. So, I wanted to be careful since then," Thalapathy Vijay was quoted as saying in the interview.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ is all set to release in theaters next week. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the film has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and will be releasing in theaters on January 12, 2023. The film will face a mega clash at the box-office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.